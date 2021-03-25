      Weather Alert

Pritzker Receives Vaccine; Announces Hotline

Mar 25, 2021 @ 12:27pm

Governor J.B. Pritzker has officially been vaccinated against the coronavirus. The Governor received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine yesterday, saying government employees are now eligible under Phase 1B. Prior to his vaccination, Pritzker announced that a vaccine hotline is in place for those having trouble getting appointments over the internet. He also confirmed that the state is still on track to ease more restrictions starting next month. Over five-million vaccines have been administered across the state so far.

