Pritzker Outlines 5-Phase Plan to Reopen Illinois, Region by Region

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker gave the first look at the state’s five-phase reopening plan Tuesday.
The governor said the state is currently in its second phase of reopening, which began on May 1 with a modified stay-at-home order, but changes could begin in the coming weeks. Here is his statement and outline of the 5 phases of the re-opening of Illinois:
Restore Illinois is about saving lives and livelihoods. This five-phased plan will reopen our state, guided by health
metrics and with distinct business, education, and recreation activities characterizing each phase. This is an initial
framework that will likely be updated as research and science develop and as the potential for treatments or vaccines
is realized. The plan is based upon regional healthcare availability, and it recognizes the distinct impact COVID-19 has had on different regions of our state as well as regional variations in hospital capacity. The Illinois Department of
Public Health (IDPH) has 11 Emergency Medical Services Regions that have traditionally guided its statewide public
health work and will continue to inform this reopening plan. For the purposes of this plan, from those 11, four health
regions are established, each with the ability to independently move through a phased approach: Northeast Illinois;
North-Central Illinois; Central Illinois; and Southern Illinois.
The five phases for each health region are as follows:
Phase 1 – Rapid Spread: The rate of infection among those tested and the number of patients admitted to the
hospital is high or rapidly increasing. Strict stay at home and social distancing guidelines are put in place and only
essential businesses remain open. Every region has experienced this phase once already, and could return to it if
mitigation efforts are unsuccessful.
Phase 2 – Flattening: The rate of infection among those tested and the number of patients admitted to the hospital
beds and ICU beds increases at an ever slower rate, moving toward a flat and even a downward trajectory. Nonessential retail stores reopen for curb-side pickup and delivery. Illinoisans are directed to wear a face covering when
outside the home and can begin enjoying additional outdoor activities like golf, boating and fishing while practicing
social distancing. To varying degrees, every region is experiencing flattening as of early May.
Phase 3 – Recovery: The rate of infection among those surveillance tested, the number of patients admitted to the
hospital, and the number of patients needing ICU beds is stable or declining. Manufacturing, offices, retail,
barbershops and salons can reopen to the public with capacity and other limits and safety precautions. Gatherings
limited to 10 people or fewer are allowed. Face coverings and social distancing are the norm.
Phase 4 – Revitalization: The rate of infection among those surveillance tested and the number of patients admitted
to the hospital continues to decline. Gatherings of 50 people or fewer are allowed, restaurants and bars reopen, travel
resumes, child care and schools reopen under guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health. Face coverings
and social distancing are the norm.
Phase 5 – Illinois Restored: With a vaccine or highly effective treatment widely available or the elimination of any
new cases over a sustained period, the economy fully reopens with safety precautions continuing. Conventions,
festivals and large events are permitted, and all businesses, schools and places of recreation can open with new
safety guidance and procedures in place reflecting the lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Until COVID-19 is defeated, this plan also recognizes that just as health metrics will tell us it is safe to move forward,
health metrics may also tell us to return to a prior phase. With a vaccine or highly effective treatment not yet
available, IDPH will be closely monitoring key metrics to immediately identify trends in cases and hospitalizations to
determine whether a return to a prior phase may become necessary
WHAT PHASE 1 LOOKS LIKE
COVID-19 is rapidly spreading. The number of COVID-19 positive patients in the hospital, in ICU beds, and on
ventilators is increasing. The public health response relies on dramatic mitigation measures, like stay at home orders
and social distancing, to slow the spread of the virus and prevent a surge that overwhelms the health care system.
With a Stay at Home order in place, only essential businesses are in operation and activities outside of the home are
limited to essentials, like grocery shopping.
WHAT’S OPEN?
Gatherings: Essential gatherings, such as religious services, of 10 or fewer allowed; No non-essential gatherings of
any size
Travel: Non-essential travel discouraged
Health care: Emergency procedures and COVID-19 care only
Education and child care: Remote learning in P-12 schools and higher education; Child care in groups of 10 or fewer
for essential workers
Outdoor recreation: Walking, hiking and biking permitted; State parks closed
Businesses:
• Manufacturing: Essential manufacturing only
• “Non-essential” businesses: Employees of “non-essential” businesses are required to work from home except
for Minimum Basic Operations
• Bars and restaurants: Open for delivery, pickup and drive-through only
• Entertainment: Closed
• Personal care services and health clubs: Closed
• Retail: Essential stores are open with strict restrictions; Non-essential stores are closed
HOW WE MOVE TO THE NEXT PHASE
Cases and Capacity:
• Slowing of new case growth
• Availability of surge capacity in adult medical and surgical beds, ICU beds, and ventilators
Testing:
• Ability to perform 10,000 tests per day statewide
• Testing available in region for any symptomatic health care workers and first responders
WHAT PHASE 2 LOOKS LIKE
The rise in the rate of infection is beginning to slow and stabilize. Hospitalizations and ICU bed usage continue to
increase but are flattening, and hospital capacity remains stable. Face coverings must always be worn when social
distancing is not possible. Testing capacity increases and tracing programs are put in place to contain outbreaks and
limit the spread.
WHAT’S OPEN
Gatherings: Essential gatherings, such as religious services, of 10 or fewer allowed; No non-essential gatherings
Travel: Non-essential travel discouraged
Health care: Emergency and COVID-19 care continue; Elective procedures allowed once IDPH criteria met
Education and child care: Remote learning in P-12 schools and higher education; Child care in groups of 10 or fewer
for essential workers
Outdoor recreation: Walking, hiking, and biking permitted; Select state parks open; Boating and fishing permitted;
Golf courses open; All with IDPH approved safety guidance
Businesses:
• Manufacturing: Essential manufacturing only
• “Non-essential” businesses: Employees of “non-essential” businesses are required to work from home except
for Minimum Basic Operations
• Bars and restaurants: Open for delivery, pickup, and drive through only
• Personal care services and health clubs: Closed
• Retail: Essential stores are open with restrictions; Non-essential stores open for delivery and curbside pickup
HOW WE MOVE TO THE NEXT PHASE
Cases and Capacity: The determination of moving from Phase 2 to Phase 3 will be driven by the COVID-19 positivity
rate in each region and measures of maintaining regional hospital surge capacity. This data will be tracked from the
time a region enters Phase 2, onwards.
• At or under a 20 percent positivity rate and increasing no more than 10 percentage points over a 14-day period, AND
• No overall increase (i.e. stability or decrease) in hospital admissions for COVID-19-like illness for 28 days, AND
• Available surge capacity of at least 14 percent of ICU beds, medical and surgical beds, and ventilators
Testing: Testing available for all patients, health care workers, first responders, people with underlying conditions,
and residents and staff in congregate living facilities
Tracing: Begin contact tracing and monitoring within 24 hours of diagnosis
WHAT COULD CAUSE US TO MOVE BACK
IDPH will closely monitor data and receive on-the-ground feedback from local health departments and regional
healthcare councils and will recommend moving back to the previous phase based on the following factors:
• Sustained rise in positivity rate
• Sustained increase in hospital admissions for COVID-19 like illness
• Reduction in hospital capacity threatening surge capabilities
• Significant outbreak in the region that threatens the health of the region
WHAT PHASE 3 LOOKS LIKE
The rate of infection among those surveillance tested is stable or declining. COVID-19-related hospitalizations and
ICU capacity remains stable or is decreasing. Face coverings in public continue to be required. Gatherings of 10
people or fewer for any reason can resume. Select industries can begin returning to workplaces with social
distancing and sanitization practices in place. Retail establishments reopen with limited capacity, and select
categories of personal care establishments can also begin to reopen with social distancing guidelines and personal
protective equipment. Robust testing is available along with contact tracing to limit spread and closely monitor the
trend of new cases.
WHAT’S OPEN
Gatherings: All gatherings of 10 people or fewer are allowed with this limit subject to change based on latest data & guidance
Travel: Travel should follow IDPH and CDC approved guidance
Health Care: All health care providers are open with DPH approved safety guidance
Education and child care: Remote learning in P-12 schools and higher education; Limited child care and summer
programs open with IDPH approved safety guidance
Outdoor recreation: State parks open; Activities permitted in groups of 10 or fewer with social distancing
Businesses:
• Manufacturing: Non-essential manufacturing that can safely operate with social distancing can reopen with
IDPH approved safety guidance
• “Non-essential” businesses: Employees of “non-essential” businesses are allowed to return to work with
IDPH approved safety guidance depending upon risk level, tele-work strongly encouraged wherever possible;
Employers are encouraged to provide accommodations for COVID-19-vulnerable employees
• Bars and restaurants: Open for delivery, pickup, and drive through only
• Personal care services and health clubs: Barbershops and salons open with IDPH approved safety guidance; Health
and fitness clubs can provide outdoor classes and one-on-one personal training with IDPH approved safety guidance
• Retail: Open with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance, including face coverings
HOW WE MOVE TO THE NEXT PHASE
Cases and Capacity: The determination of moving from Phase 3 to Phase 4 will be driven by the COVID-19 positivity
rate in each region and measures of maintaining regional hospital surge capacity. This data will be tracked from the
time a region enters Phase 3, onwards.
• At or under a 20 percent positivity rate and increasing no more than 10 percentage points over a 14-day period, AND
• No overall increase (i.e. stability or decrease) in hospital admissions for COVID-19-like illness for 28 days, AND
• Available surge capacity of at least 14 percent of ICU beds, medical and surgical beds, and ventilators
Testing: Testing available in region regardless of symptoms or risk factors
Tracing: Begin contact tracing and monitoring within 24 hours of diagnosis for more than 90% of cases in region
WHAT COULD CAUSE US TO MOVE BACK
IDPH will closely monitor data and receive on-the-ground feedback from local health departments and regional
healthcare councils and will recommend moving back to the previous phase based on the following factors:
• Sustained rise in positivity rate
• Sustained increase in hospital admissions for COVID-19 like illness
• Reduction in hospital capacity threatening surge capabilities
• Significant outbreak in the region that threatens the health of the region
WHAT PHASE 4 LOOKS LIKE
There is a continued decline in the rate of infection in new COVID-19 cases. Hospitals have capacity and can quickly
adapt for a surge of new cases in their communities. Additional measures can be carefully lifted allowing for schools
and child care programs to reopen with social distancing policies in place. Restaurants can open with limited
capacity and following strict public health procedures, including personal protective equipment for employees.
Gatherings with 50 people or fewer will be permitted. Testing is widely available, and tracing is commonplace.
WHAT’S OPEN
Gatherings: Gatherings of 50 people or fewer are allowed with this limit subject to change based on latest data and
guidance
Travel: Travel should follow IDPH and CDC approved guidance
Health care: All health care providers are open
Education and child care: P-12 schools, higher education, all summer programs, and child care open with IDPH
approved safety guidance
Outdoor Recreation: All outdoor recreation allowed
Businesses:
• Manufacturing: All manufacturing open with IDPH approved safety guidance
• “Non-essential” businesses: All employees return to work with IDPH approved safety guidance; Employers
are encouraged to provide accommodations for COVID-19-vulnerable employees
• Bars and restaurants: Open with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance
• Personal care services and health clubs: All barbershops, salons, spas and health and fitness clubs open
with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance
• Entertainment: Cinema and theaters open with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance
• Retail: Open with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance
HOW WE MOVE TO THE NEXT PHASE
Post-pandemic: Vaccine, effective and widely available treatment, or the elimination of new cases over a sustained
period of time through herd immunity or other factors.
WHAT COULD CAUSE US TO MOVE BACK
IDPH will closely monitor data and receive on-the-ground feedback from local health departments and regional
healthcare councils and will recommend moving back to the previous phase based on the following factors:
• Sustained rise in positivity rate
• Sustained increase in hospital admissions for COVID-19 like illness
• Reduction in hospital capacity threatening surge capabilities
• Significant outbreak in the region that threatens the health of the region
WHAT PHASE 5 LOOKS LIKE
Testing, tracing and treatment are widely available throughout the state. Either a vaccine is developed to prevent
additional spread of COVID-19, a treatment option is readily available that ensures health care capacity is no longer a concern, or there are no new cases over a sustained period. All sectors of the economy reopen with new health and
hygiene practices permanently in place. Large gatherings of all sizes can resume. Public health experts focus on
lessons learned and building out the public health infrastructure needed to meet and overcome future challenges.
Heath care equity is made a priority to improve health outcomes and ensure vulnerable communities receive the
quality care they deserve.
WHAT’S OPEN
• All sectors of the economy reopen with businesses, schools, and recreation resuming normal operations with
new safety guidance and procedures.
• Conventions, festivals, and large events can take place.