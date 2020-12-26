Pritzker Not Planning To Lift Restrictions On Restaurants, Bars, Gatherings
Governor J.B. Pritzker says he isn’t planning on lifting restrictions on bars, restaurants, or public gatherings anytime soon. Health officials say the spread of COVID-19 is showing a downward trend in the state, with the seven-day rolling average positivity rate of seven-point-five-percent. Yesterday’s percentage marked the fourth consecutive day the state has been below eight-percent. The number of available hospital beds in the state has risen to 28-percent.