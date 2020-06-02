      Weather Alert

Pritzker Joins Governors In Rejecting Trump’s Threat Of Troops

Jun 2, 2020 @ 2:28pm

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is joining at least one other state’s leader in rejecting President Trump’s threat to send in the military to deal with violent protesters.  Pritzker said yesterday that Trump’s actions regarding protesters are not the way to behave in the U.S.  In addition to the threat of military action, peaceful protesters near the White House were cleared yesterday with tear gas so that Trump could walk to a nearby church.  New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had a similar reaction.

