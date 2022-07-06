      Weather Alert

Pritzker Issues Disaster Proclamation to Assist in Recovery Efforts After Highland Park Mass Shooting

Jul 6, 2022 @ 1:30pm

Governor Pritzker is issuing a disaster proclamation for Lake County to assist in recovery efforts following Monday’s deadly mass shooting in Highland Park.  A disaster proclamation grants the state of Illinois the ability to expedite the use of state resources, personnel, or equipment to help affected communities recover.  It will remain in effect for 30 days.  Robert Crimo the third is charged with seven counts of first-degree murder after authorities say he opened fire on a crowd of people gathered for the July 4th parade in Highland Park.

