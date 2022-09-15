Pritzker Issues Disaster Proclamation To Assist Asylum Seekers

Governor Pritzker is offering state resources to support asylum seekers arriving in Chicago from the State of Texas. The governor has issued an emergency disaster proclamation and activated members of the Illinois National Guard. The proclamation is designed to ensure that the migrants receive the assistance they need. This includes transport, emergency shelter and housing, food, health screenings, medical assessments, treatments, and other necessary care and services. Texas Governor Greg Abbott says he will continue sending migrants to Chicago and other Democrat-led cities until President Biden secures the border.