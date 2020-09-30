Pritzker Expanding COVID-19 Restrictions In Northwestern Illinois Region 1
Governor Pritzker is expanding COVID-19 restrictions in the northwestern most counties in Illinois on Saturday. New guidelines include no indoor service at bars and no indoor dining or bar service at restaurants. All outside bar service and outdoor dining must close at 11 p.m. All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside and outside dining tables should be six feet apart. Meetings, social events and gatherings are limited to lesser than 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity. The expanded restrictions come after the region recorded a seven-day rolling average test positivity rate of eight-percent or above for three consecutive days. Region 1 includes Lee, DeKalb and Boone Counties as well as Whiteside, Carroll, and Jo Daviess Counties.