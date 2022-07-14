Pritzker Continues To Ramp Down COVID-19 Requirements

Governor Pritzker is continuing to ramp down COVID-19 requirements in Illinois. The governor has updated his executive order by amending testing requirements for some unvaccinated health care employees and removes mandates for some other industries. Under the updated requirements, unvaccinated healthcare workers will only need to be tested in an area of moderate community level transmission. Unvaccinated staff members at long-term care facilities will need to test twice a week if they are in areas of substantial or high community level transmission of the virus.