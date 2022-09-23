Pritzker Calls On Jones III, Hastings To Resign

Governor Pritzker is calling for two state senators to resign. The governor demanded the resignations of Emil Jones the third of Chicago and Michael Hastings of Frankfort. Jones faces federal bribery charges over allegations he accepted a five-thousand-dollar bribe from a red-light camera company executive to block unfavorable legislation, while Hastings has been accused of domestic abuse by his estranged wife. Pritzker said both should resign from office, adding that “corruption and abuse have no place here.”