98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Pritzker Calls On Jones III, Hastings To Resign

September 23, 2022 1:05PM CDT
Share
Pritzker Calls On Jones III, Hastings To Resign

Governor Pritzker is calling for two state senators to resign. The governor demanded the resignations of Emil Jones the third of Chicago and Michael Hastings of Frankfort. Jones faces federal bribery charges over allegations he accepted a five-thousand-dollar bribe from a red-light camera company executive to block unfavorable legislation, while Hastings has been accused of domestic abuse by his estranged wife. Pritzker said both should resign from office, adding that “corruption and abuse have no place here.”

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Have You Ever Hidden a Gift So Well You Forgot Where You Put It?
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Double Your Closet Space - for Free
3

Fatal Crash On I-55 in Will County
4

GARTH BROOKS REVEALS 50 POUND WEIGHT LOSS
5

Blake Shelton Shared How Gwen Influenced His Lands' End Collection

Recent Posts