98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Pritzker Calls For Bailey To Apologize Over Abortion-Holocaust Comments

August 11, 2022 12:04PM CDT
Share

Governor Pritzker is blasting Republican rival Darren Bailey for comparing abortion to the Holocaust.  Pritzker said the state Senator must apologize to Holocaust survivors.  Bailey made the comments in 2017 as he was running for state representative.  The GOP candidate for governor later said that Jewish community leaders told him he was right for declaring that Holocaust deaths during World War Two didn’t compare to lives lost through abortion.

Popular Posts

1

Kellogg's Accidentally Named Its New Waffles after a Filthy Slang Term
2

Tour George Strait’s Ranch in Texas
3

Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
4

“None of it ever comes easy”: “Some of It” marks Eric Church’s longest journey to #1
5

CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard

Recent Posts