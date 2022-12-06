98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Pritzker Asked To Delay Selling Of Damen Silos in Chicago

December 6, 2022 12:00PM CST
Share
Pritzker Asked To Delay Selling Of Damen Silos in Chicago

Governor Pritzker is being asked to delay the sale of the Damen Silos in Chicago.  The Sun Times reports a Southwest Side economic development organization and seven other groups made the request yesterday to allow for public meetings before determining the fate of the 23 acres of industrial land along the Chicago River.  Pritzker’s administration announced a plan last month to sell the property to the owner of an asphalt plant in McKinley Park. 

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: If You're Cooking Holiday Turkey Don't Do THIS
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's the Easiest Way to Hang Holiday Lights on Your Tree
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Holiday Left-Over No-No's - Do NOT Give These to Your Dog
4

Working Fire Alarm Awakens Family
5

One Time of Year to Devour Treats - and Enjoy It - Don't Mess with Kids' Minds about It

Recent Posts