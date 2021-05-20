      Weather Alert

Pritzker Announces Multi-Billion-Dollar Construction Plan

May 20, 2021 @ 1:39pm

Governor J.B. Pritzker says the state is ready to move to the next phase of the Rebuild Illinois spending plan. Pritzker announced a multi-billion-dollar construction plan yesterday to improve highways. The over 20-billion-dollar plan will reconstruct more than 27-hundred miles of roads and nearly eight-million square-feet of bridges over a six-year period beginning in 2022. Pritzker says the projects will make state and local transportation systems safer, create economic opportunities, and make the quality of life better in Illinois.

Popular Posts
LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Lies Which Partners in Happiest Relationships Recommend We Tell Each Other
Lost $250,000 Lottery Ticket Found Under Winner’s Dresser
SOCIAL MEDIA POST ABOUT ATTACK ON GRUNDY COUNTY TEEN GOES VIRAL
WEST FEST at Lincoln-Way West High School New Lenox!
Employee And Customer Fight Outside Oswego Portillo’s