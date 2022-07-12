Governor Pritzker and Highland Park Mayor Push for Federal Action on Guns

Governor Jay Pritzker, and Highland Park Mayor, Nancy Rotering, call on President Joe Biden to take action, following the deadly mass shooting, last week, in Highland Park.
Both urge the president, as of yesterday, to press for a federal ban of certain semi-automatic weapons.
Pritzker and Rotering were among guests at an event, meant to mark the passage of a bipartisan gun safety law.
Speaking with Biden before the event, the pair emphasized that action on gun restrictions should not be left to the states.