Pritzker Administration Awards $4M in Grant Funding For Projects Along Route 66

Governor Pritzker’s administration is awarding four-million-dollars in grant funding for projects along the famous Route 66. The projects are designed to create and modernize attractions along the Mother Road leading up to the 100th Anniversary of Route 66. They include the installation of EV charging stations along Route 66 in Berwyn, Pontiac, and Wilmington and an interactive Virtual Reality exhibit designed to highlight the experience of Black Americans living or traveling along Route 66 in Springfield.