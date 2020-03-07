Pritzker Addresses Fifth Coronavirus Case, Price Gouging
Governor J.B. Pritzker is updating the public and the legislature about a new Illinois case of coronavirus. The man in his 20s recently returned to the state from Italy, where he was infected. Pritzker reassured people yesterday about the state’s readiness for dealing with the spread of the virus. He said the risk of infection for the public is still low in Illinois. He also said officials are monitoring for price gouging by insurance companies related to virus testing.