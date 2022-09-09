Pritzker Accuses Texas Governor: ‘Uncooperative’

Governor Pritzker accuses Texas Governor Greg Abbott and his office as uncooperative, when it comes to helping with the busloads of immigrants, whom Abbott has sent to Chicago, from Texas.

Pritzker complained about a lack of communication between the two sides, calling what Abbott is doing “disgusting.”

The Texas governor has been sending undocumented immigrants to Democrat-led cities like Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C., as chattel, without advance preparation nor planning for their human accommodation.