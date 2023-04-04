PRISCILLA BLOCK TEAMS WITH RETAILER

Priscilla Block has teamed up with global fashion and lifestyle online retailer, SHEIN, to curate an apparel collection just in time for festival season. The SHEIN x Priscilla Block collection is inspired by her personal style and features the exact looks she’ll be wearing during her Stagecoach and Hangout Music Fest performances this year. The collection includes 90 pieces offered in size XS to 4XL.

Priscilla said, “I wanted to choose pieces that anyone could wear, no matter their shape or size. We’ve taken the classic country styles I love the most and added my own sassy-glam twist to create a real country-meets-city chick vibe. I know it’ll have everyone who wears it feeling like a star, whether you’re partying on a boat with friends or wanting to be best dressed this festival season! Shopping hasn’t always been easy for me especially when it comes to sizing and affordability. With this collection I can say that I am so proud of the final outcome and can’t wait for you to be the most confident you this season!”

The SHEIN x Priscilla Block collection is all priced under $40 and is now available for purchase at us.shein.com.

CHECK IT OUT