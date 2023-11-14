PRISCILLA BLOCK TALKS ABOUT NEW SINGLE ‘HEY JACK’
Priscilla Block will kick off her own tour in San Diego in February. So far, she’s announced 20 cities in North America, including Boston, Portland, Fort Worth, Little Rock, and Washington, D.C. The platinum-selling artist is calling it the Hey Jack Tour, naming it after her current single.
She told us this about the song:
“’Hey Jack’ was such a fun song to write. I wrote it with Randy Montana, Jeremy Stover and Dave Cohen, and it was really cool writing from the perspective of you talking to a drink. I feel like a drink can be something that you lean on if you’re going through a great time or a hard time, and they get sides of you that a lot of people don’t. So, instead of calling an ex-boyfriend, you might call on some whiskey.”
SIDE NOTES
- February 7, 2024 Moonshine Beach San Diego, CA
- February 8, 2024 Troubadour West Hollywood, CA
- February 9, 2024 Buck Owen’s Crystal Palace Bakersfield, CA
- February 10, 2024 The Fremont Theater San Luis Obispo, CA
- February 15, 2024 Showbox Seattle, WA
- February 16, 2024 Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
- February 17, 2024 Knitting Factory Spokane, WA
- February 23, 2024 Tannahill Tavern & Music Hall Fort Worth, TX
- February 24, 2024 The Hall Little Rock, AR
- March 8 – 10, 2024 C2C: Country to Country Festival United Kingdom*
- March 15-17, 2024 CMC: Rocks Festival Willowbank, Australia*
- April 18, 2024 The Pageant Saint Louis, MO
- April 19, 2024 The Intersection Grand Rapids, MI
- April 20, 2024 Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
- April 25, 2024 The Paramount Huntington, NY
- April 26, 2024 Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
- April 27, 2024 9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
- May 2, 2024 The Georgia Theatre Athens, GA
- May 3, 2024 The Windjammer Isle of Palms, SC
- May 4, 2024 The Ritz Raleigh, NC