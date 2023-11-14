PRISCILLA BLOCK TALKS ABOUT NEW SINGLE ‘HEY JACK’

Source: YouTube

Priscilla Block will kick off her own tour in San Diego in February. So far, she’s announced 20 cities in North America, including Boston, Portland, Fort Worth, Little Rock, and Washington, D.C. The platinum-selling artist is calling it the Hey Jack Tour, naming it after her current single.

She told us this about the song:

“’Hey Jack’ was such a fun song to write. I wrote it with Randy Montana, Jeremy Stover and Dave Cohen, and it was really cool writing from the perspective of you talking to a drink. I feel like a drink can be something that you lean on if you’re going through a great time or a hard time, and they get sides of you that a lot of people don’t. So, instead of calling an ex-boyfriend, you might call on some whiskey.”

SIDE NOTES