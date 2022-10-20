98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

PRISCILLA BLOCK ON RECORDING WITH JUSTIN MOORE

October 20, 2022 8:46AM CDT
Share
PRISCILLA BLOCK ON RECORDING WITH JUSTIN MOORE
(Photo by Steve Jennings/WireImage)

Justin Moore tapped Priscilla Block to join him on his new single, “You, Me & Whiskey,” and she couldn’t be more thrilled. As a fan of Justin’s, Priscilla tells us she loved both the song and the chance to record with him. “When I listened to it, I was like this song feels like so me. I love whiskey, so it totally made sense. And then just obviously getting that invite, it was just such an honor. It’s cool, because I’ve always been such a big fan. So, when I heard it, it just made sense. It felt like me and just felt like so right. I was like, ‘Let’s Go! When are we getting in the studio?’ And it all played out perfect.”

Priscilla heads back out on her Welcome To The Block Party Tour tonight (Thursday, October 20th) in Des Moines, Iowa, followed by shows in Chicago and Grand Rapids, Michigan over the weekend.

CHECK IT OUT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priscilla Block (@priscillablock)

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 'Healthier' Halloween Treats May Not Really Be Good for Kids
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
3

Does your Halloween Candy Reveal How Much You Care about Status?
4

How Much Halloween Candy Is Truly Too Much? THIS. SERIOUSLY.
5

Kelsea Ballerini Shares 'Retirement Announcement' after Wardrobe Mis-hap

Recent Posts