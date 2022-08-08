Priscilla Block Is Jumping ‘Off The Deep End’

Priscilla Block has released a new song called “Off The Deep End,” which is available now. She co-wrote the track which will be included on an upcoming project.
Priscilla said, “We had such a blast creating ‘Off the Deep End.’ Hope this one gets you feeling a little wild whether it’s at the bar, at the pool, or you found your Boat Daddy for the summer! Life’s short – sometimes you gotta let your crazy side show! I’ll be right there with y’all, Off the Deep End!”
Priscilla continues on her Block Party Tour with upcoming shows later this month in the UK.
This fall, she joins Jon Pardi for select dates on his Ain’t Always The Cowboy Tour.
