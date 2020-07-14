Princess Love moves to dismiss divorce filing from Ray J
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagicLooks like Ray J and Princess Love are giving their love another try.
According to People magazine, Princess has officially requested a dismissal of her divorce from Ray J earlier this month, after filing two months ago. The formerly estranged couple has decided to reconcile their differences and are living together again.
Ray and Princess married in 2016 and welcomed their daughter, Melody, in May 2018. But last year seemed like the ultimate test of their love. The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood couple reunited after a tumultuous year and Love’s claims that Ray J left her and Melody “stranded” in Las Vegas last November to go to a strip club, prompting her to officially file for a divorce in May of this year.
At the time, Princess was also pregnant with their son, Epik, and claimed she moved out of their home and stopped wearing her wedding ring. They welcomed their son in January.
The couple previously tried to hash out their difference with no producers, hosts, or therapists during Zeus Network’s The Conversation: Ray J and Princess Love series last March, and it looks like things worked out for the better.
Hopefully, we can say the same for another Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood couple, A1 and Lyrica, who also recently appeared on The Conversation to hash out their own marital issues.
By the way, Ray J was gushing over this son’s resemblance to his mother in a video on Instagram posted over the weekend. “Looking just like his momma,” he captioned the video.
By Rachel George
