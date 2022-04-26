’Princess Bride” Star Airlifted to the Hospital

One of the stars of the 1987 hit movie The Princess Bride had to be airlifted to safety, after he was bitten by a rattlesnake.
And this happened while he was just doing yardwork.
Cary Elwes is well known for his character, Westley, who pursued the princess, played by Robin Wright.
He showed a picture of the deadly bite on his finger, via social media, and said in the caption, “bit not by an ROUS but a rattlesnake.”
This bite was so severe it required immediate attention.
The actor was airlifted to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Happy to say, Cary is expected to make a full recovery.
“The Princess Bride” also starred Billy Crystal, Carol Kane, Mandy Patinkin,
Andre the Giant, Peter Cook and more.