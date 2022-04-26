      Weather Alert

’Princess Bride” Star Airlifted to the Hospital

Apr 26, 2022 @ 9:16am
Ride-on lawnmower

One of the stars of the 1987 hit movie The Princess Bride had to be airlifted to safety, after he was bitten by a rattlesnake.

And this happened while he was just doing yardwork.

Cary Elwes is well known for his character, Westley, who pursued the princess, played by Robin Wright.

He showed a picture of the deadly bite on his finger, via social media, and said in the caption, “bit not by an ROUS but a rattlesnake.”

This bite was so severe it required immediate attention.

The actor was airlifted to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Happy to say, Cary is expected to make a full recovery.

The Princess Bride” also starred Billy Crystal, Carol Kane, Mandy Patinkin,
Andre the Giant, Peter Cook and more.

TAGS
#Airlifted #CaryElwes #MedEvac #RattlesnakeBite #ThePrincessBride #Westley
Popular Posts
Win 5 Free Drinks from Brewed Awakenings!
Care Packages - Let's Send 'Em to our Deployed Troops
Keith Urban Talks America!
Crumbl Cookies Is Coming To Mokena!
Dierks Bentley Talks Beers!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On