BATH, ENGLAND - APRIL 06: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation attend the UK Team Trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at the University of Bath Sports Training Village on April 6, 2018 in Bath, England. The Invictus Games Sydney 2018 will take place from 20-27th October and will see over 500 competitors from 18 nations compete in 11 adaptive sports. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Prince Harry is calling for a ban on the popular video game ‘Fortnite.’ Speaking at an event in London a few days ago,the Duke of Sussex criticized the shooting game for being addictive. He says it’s irresponsible of parents to have the game in their homes and even claimed it’s tearing families apart. The royal also went after social media, deeming it more addictive than drugs or alcohol. The remarks came just hours before the 15th British Academy Games Awards.