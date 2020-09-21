Primetime Emmys 2020 — The winners
ABC/Image Group LA(LOS ANGELES) — Here’s the complete list of winners from the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted live by Jimmy Kimmel from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, as nominees appeared virtually from their homes:
Lead actress in a comedy series
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek (Netflix)
Lead actor in a comedy series
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Netflix)
Writing for a comedy series
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Netflix)
Directing for a comedy series
Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Netflix)
Supporting actor in a comedy series
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Netflix)
Supporting actress in a comedy series
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek (Netflix)
Outstanding Comedy series
Schitt’s Creek (Netflix)
Outstanding Variety talk series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
Lead actress in a limited series or movie
Regina King, Watchmen (HBO)
Lead actor in limited series or movie
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True (HBO)
Writing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special
Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, Watchmen (HBO)
Directing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special
Maria Schrader, Unorthodox (Netflix)
Supporting actor in limited series or movie
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen (HBO)
Supporting actress in limited series or movie
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America (FX)
Limited series
Watchmen (HBO)
Competition program
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Lead actor in a drama series
Jeremy Strong, Succession (HBO)
Lead actress in a drama series
Zendaya, Euphoria (HBO)
Writing for a drama series
Jesse Armstrong, Succession (HBO)
Directing for a drama series
Andrij Parekh, Succession (HBO)
Supporting actor in a drama series
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Supporting actress in a drama series
Julia Garner, Ozark (Netflix)
Drama series
Succession (HBO)
By Danielle Long
