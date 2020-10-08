Previously unreleased Zack de la Rocha remix included on OutKast’s 20th anniversary ‘Stankonia’ reissue
Chelsea Lauren/WireImageA previously unreleased Zack de la Rocha remix is included on the upcoming 20th anniversary digital reissue of OutKast‘s 2000 album, Stankonia.
The Rage Against the Machine frontman put his spin on the track “B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad),” the original version of which was named the best song of the 2000s by Pitchfork.
The Stankonia reissue is due out October 30.
While you wait for that to arrive, you can hear de la Rocha on the new Run the Jewels song “JU$T,” which also features Pharrell Williams.
Rage, meanwhile, was supposed to embark on a reunion tour this year, but the outing’s been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
