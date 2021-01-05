Previous Candidate For Joliet City Manager Expected To Be Interviewed This Week
The City of Joliet is one step closer to hiring a permanent City Manager after more than two years without one. Joliet Attorney Jim Capparelli is expected to be interviewed for the job today. Capparelli had turned in his petitions to run for one of three at-large seats on the Joliet City Council and was one of three people who made the short list to become City Manager last year but was not offered the job.
Capparelli is a lawyer at Joliet’s Castle Law firm.
Interim City Manager Jim Hock is retiring this Friday. The City of Joliet has not had a permanent City manager since David Hales left in October of 2018 after short time in the position.