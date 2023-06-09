98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Preview Carrie’s ‘Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition)’ with “Take Me Out”

June 9, 2023 12:30PM CDT
Share
Courtesy of Capitol Records Nashville

Carrie Underwood‘s set to release a deluxe version of her ninth studio album, Denim & Rhinestones, on September 22. 

The expanded record adds six new songs, including Carrie’s latest single, “Out of That Truck,” and a brand new track, “Take Me Out,” which dropped Friday, June 9. 

Denim & Rhinestones arrived in June 2022 and spawned the singles “Ghost Story” and “Hate My Heart.” 

Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition) is available for preorder and presave now. Fans can also head to Carrie’s merch store to purchase exclusive bundles that include a special double picture disc vinyl, T-shirt and poster.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FALLING: Do Women Really Want 'Bad Boys' or 'Nice Guys'?
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Research Shows WCCQ Helps You Wake Up Happier Here's How.
3

Scotty McCreery To Be Inducted Into NC Music Hall Of Fame
4

FRISKY FRIDAY FLORA: If You Care for These, You're a Better & More Attractive Partner
5

Kellie Pickler Unable to Sleep in Home Where her Late Husband Committed Suicide

Recent Posts