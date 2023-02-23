98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Presley has Pardi’s “Heart,” and her dad has a new video

February 23, 2023 12:30PM CST
The video for Jon Pardi‘s latest hit, “Your Heart or Mine,” is set to arrive on Friday. 

The new dad made the announcement on his socials, along with a short clip that shows him leaning against a wall in a southwestern locale as an attractive woman walks by. You’ll be able to see the full video starting at 11 a.m. ET Friday via YouTube or Facebook.

It’s been an exciting week for the California native. He and wife Summer welcomed their first child, Presley Fawn, on Saturday. Since then, Jon’s shared photos of him beaming while holding his daughter and even chopping a little wood on Wednesday. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

