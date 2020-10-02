President Trump & First Lady Melania Test Positive For Coronavirus
President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, waves while walking as they return on Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, May 25, 2020, in Washington. Trump is returning from Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine, in Baltimore, for a Memorial Day ceremony. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Bombshell announcement from President Trump overnight. He and his wife Melania have both tested positive for COVID-19.
Trump tweeted the news saying he and the first lady are both in quarantine. The first lady also wrote on Twitter that she and her husband were “feeling good”.In the past 24 hours, it was also confirmed that the president’s close aide Hope Hicks had tested positive. She had traveled with Trump all week, including to the debate.
President Trump was last seen in public on Thursday afternoon, returning to the White House after a fundraising trip to New Jersey.
Trump’s doctor has released a statement that he expects the president to “carry out his duties without disruption while recovering.” Here’s the complete story from NBC News.