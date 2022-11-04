President to Deliver Speech In Joliet on Saturday

Multiple sources have confirmed to 1340 WJOL that President Joe Biden will make a campaign stop in the Joliet area tomorrow. Biden will be making remarks on health care tomorrow at Jones Elementary School on Joliet’s far west side.

This comes on the heels of the President touring the country ahead of Tuesdays midterms, which included stops in San Diego and Chicago. The event will also include Congresswoman Lauren Underwood, who is currently running for re-election in the 14th Congressional District.

Stay tuned to 1340 WJOL for continuing coverage on the President making a stop in the Joliet area