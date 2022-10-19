President Of Sisters Of St. Francis Quietly Told Nuns Living at OLA Of Likely Closing

As first reported on WJOL, the future of Our Lady of Angels in Joliet is unclear and could close as early as January first 2023. Sister Jean Bessette, president, Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate, and chair of the Board for Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home, sent a press release to the Joliet Patch, reacting to the news.

“Unfortunately, it is true that we are considering closing, but we have not yet made a final decision and therefore have not developed any timeline related to closing,” her press release stated.

Sources tell WJOL that staff did not know of the closing, but the sisters who currently reside at OLA were told about a week ago. There are currently 89 residents at OLA of which about 30 are Franciscan nuns. The Sisters have already been given choices of where they might end up.

Sources tell WJOL that a vote by nurses and other employees at OLA in August to unionize did not factor in the decision.

Since OLA opened to in 1962 it became the gold standard for rehabilitation and long term care and independent living within the Joliet community. But the building at Wyoming has fallen into disrepair over the years. Problems with elevators not working or broken dishwashers. An outside management team has been running the day-to-day operations and when food service wasn’t available, they had to order in breakfast from McDonald’s. Residents are eating off of paper plates and it’s been hard to keep staff.

OLA at one time was operated by a community board but the Sisters disbanded the board in 2020.

The building would need a huge makeover.

WJOL has repeatedly reached out to OLA for comment but no response.