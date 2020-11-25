President Obama gives Drake his “stamp of approval” to play him in a biopic
ABCFormer President Barack Obama has given Drake his blessing to play him in a perspective biopic.
In an interview with Complex, Obama called Drake “talented” enough to “do anything he wants,” including playing him in a film.
“I mean, that is a talented brother. If the time comes, and he’s ready…Drake has, more importantly, my household’s stamp of approval,” Obama said, adding, “I suspect Malia and Sasha would be just fine with it.”
Obama’s co-sign comes after Drake has previously said that he “hopes somebody makes a movie about Obama’s life soon” so he “could play him.”
“That’s the goal. I watch all the addresses. Any time I see him on TV, I don’t change the channel,” Drake told Paper in 2010. “I definitely pay attention and listen to the inflections of his voice. If you ask anyone who knows me, I’m pretty good at impressions.”
By Candice Williams
