President Carter Talks About his Son Smoking Marijuana at the White House with Willie Nelson
A new documentary is set to be released about President Carter and his administration, early next year. Within it, Carter talks about his relationships with people in the music industry, one of whom was Willie Nelson. Carter says that Willie revealed (in his autobiography) that he had smoked on the roof of the White House, with a staffer… However, Carter now adds that it was actually his son, Chip Carter.
During most of his political career, Carter had advocated for marijuana reform. But, in 2013 he reversed course, based on developing research, and opposed legalization. He then called for there to be tough restrictions on how marijuana is used; and how it is advertised – to avoid persuading young people (with developing brains) to use it.
To see Jimmy Carter’s documentary in the theater, look for “Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President,” in limited theaters or on CNN on January 3rd, 2021.