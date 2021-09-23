      Weather Alert

President Biden To Visit Chicago Next Week To Tout Business Vaccine Mandates

Sep 23, 2021 @ 1:47pm

President Biden will make a stop in Chicago next week. He’ll be in town on Wednesday to put a spotlight on how critical it is to adhere to COVID-19 vaccine requirements for businesses. Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Governor JB Pritzker are both staunch backers of President Biden’s domestic agenda with state and city governments receiving a huge amount of federal funds to offset economic damage from the pandemic. President Biden’s visit will be his second to the Chicago area. He arrived in northwest suburban Crystal Lake in July to promote his infrastructure initiative.

Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Chronic Cheaters Share These Surprising Features - Who Knew?
What Night Do You Get The Best Sleep?
Luke Bryan Receives a Bacon Bust (Sculpture) of Himself
George Strait Launches Special-Edition Tequila
FRISKY FRIDAY FLUB: Here's Why You're Likely to 'Over Share' on a Date
Connect With Us Listen To Us On