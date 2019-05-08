Pregnant Women Who Snack on THIS during Their first Trimester, More Likely to Have Smart Child

Imported nuts from the United States are displayed for sale at a hypermarket in Beijing, Wednesday, July 11, 2018. China's government has criticized the latest U.S. threat of a tariff hike as "totally unacceptable" and vowed to retaliate in their escalating trade war. The Commerce Ministry on Wednesday gave no details, but Beijing responded to last week's U.S. tariff hike on $34 billion of imports from China by increasing its own duties on the same amount of American goods. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

If you’re pregnant you’ll want to chow down on some nuts. Spanish scientists found children whose mothers are three one-ounce servings of nuts a week in the first trimester scored better on cognitive function, attention, and memory tests. Nuts are rich in folate and essential fatty acids, which are thought to be particularly good for brain tissue responsible for memory and attention span. The scientists say more research would be needed to confirm this, but in the mean time eating nuts while pregnant doesn’t seem to be a bad idea. Here’s more from Daily Mail.