Powfu, Falling in Reverse lead ‘Billboard’s’ newly launched Hot Alternative and Hard Rock Songs charts
Columbia Records; EpitaphBillboard is expanding its catalog of rock charts with two new rankings: Hot Alternative Songs and Hot Hard Rock Songs.
Hot Alternative Songs is meant to reflect “the rise of artists making music that is often considered alternative, but does not fit within the commonly held boundaries of rock,” such as Powfu or Billie Eilish. It measures a combination of streaming, radio airplay and sales data.
The inaugural number-one Hot Alternative Songs chart is Powfu’s “death bed (coffee for your head)” featuring beabadoobee. Eilish’s “everything i wanted” is at number two, followed by “Supalonely” by Benee featuring Gus Dapperton, Tones and I‘s “Dance Monkey,” and “Level of Concern” by Twenty One Pilots.
Hot Hard Rock Songs, meanwhile, will apply the same methodology to rank “only guitar-based rock songs with a heavier edge.”
“Popular Monster” by Falling in Reverse leads the first Hot Hard Rock Songs chart. The rest of the top five, in order, consists of “A Little Bit Off” by Five Finger Death Punch, Godsmack‘s “Unforgettable,” Shinedown‘s “Atlas Falls,” and “DOA” by I Prevail featuring Joyner Lucas.
Hot Alternative Songs and Hot Hard Rock Songs will also join forces in the overall Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.