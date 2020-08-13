Power Restored To Most Customers After Monday Storms
Some ComEd customers may have to wait until Saturday to have their power restored after Monday’s severe storms passed through the Chicago area. The utility says about 180-thousand homes and businesses are still in the dark. Electricity is expected to be back on for most customers sometime Friday. At the storms’ peak, 852-thousand customers, mostly residential, lost power. The severe weather created at least one tornado, the first to touch down in the city since 2018.