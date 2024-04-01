Potato: Might No Longer Be a Vegetable. Wait, What?

It’s actually more important than it might seem, and time to finally hash it out: The government might reclassify the potato as a starch, which would put it into the same category as grains.

But, not without a mashing: 14 lawmakers have written to federal agencies, to protest a possible change.

It’s part of an attempt to get more accurate with labeling. The 2025 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee has been tasked with providing science-based advice, to help inform dietary recommendations. New guidelines will roll out next year.

While potatoes do provide nutrients like potassium, calcium, and fiber, they are higher in carbs; and they have a higher glycemic index.

When you peel away those details, you see where this will make differences. Changing the classification of potatoes could impact school lunches and other nutrition programs.

[The Irish-American side of our family is boiling about this… we’re finding out who’s thin-skinned when it comes to this great debate LOL ~ Mo]