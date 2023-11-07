98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Post Malone Is In The Studio W/ Luke Combs

November 7, 2023 5:05PM CST
(Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Prior to Post Malone’s appearance on the CMA Awards stage with Morgan Wallen and Hardy, in which they will play a medley of country hits, he also seems to have been composing with some of Music City’s top writers while he’s here.

James McNair recently uploaded a photo of Post Malone in the studio with Luke Combs, which has fans extremely excited for what’s to come.

McNair captioned, “Figured this one was worth a Post! Magical day of creating with these boys!”

What other country artists would you like to see Post Malone collaborate with?

