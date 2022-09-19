Possibility of a Bus Driver Strike with First Student Buses Could Begin Tuesday

Local school districts are warning parents they may have to transport their kids to school if bus drivers walk off the job tomorrow. First Student bus drivers authorized a strike and a work stoppage could occur Tuesday, September 20th unless an agreement is reached. Plainfield School District 202 is off today, but alerting parents this could affect busing for students for regular education bus riders, special education riders would not be impacted. School buses from First Student will run today.

This is also affects District 86 in Joliet and Will County School District 92, Elwood Community Consolidated School District 203 and Chaney Monge School District 88.

Pay rate is one of the sticking points. WJOL has learned negotiations scheduled for noon today.