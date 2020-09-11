Portugal. the Man, Robert Plant, The Black Crowes & more featured on Capitol Theatre’s anniversary livestream
ABC/Image Group LAArtists including Portugal. the Man, Robert Plant and The Black Crowes will be featured on an upcoming livestream celebrating the eighth anniversary of The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York.
The 12-hour online event, which will feature a mixture of archival footage, live performances and special appearances, kicks off this Saturday, September 12 at 1 p.m. ET. You can watch via the streaming site Fans.com.
Other artists featured on the stream include My Morning Jacket, O.A.R., The Revivalists, Widespread Panic, and Trey Anastasio Band.
A portion of the proceeds raised will benefit NIVA, which supports independent music venues amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Capitol Theatre first opened as a concert hall in the ’70s, and continued to hold shows off-and-on in the ’80s and ’90s. It was renovated and reopened in September 2012.
By Josh Johnson
