Portugal. the Man protesting book ban in Alaskan school district
ABC/Image Group LAPortugal. the Man is protesting a school book ban in the band’s home state of Alaska.
The Matanuska-Susitna (Mat-Su) Borough School Board recently voted to remove F. Scott Fitzgerald‘s The Great Gatsby, Ralph Ellison‘s Invisible Man, Joseph Heller‘s Catch-22, Tim O’Brien‘s The Things They Carried, and Maya Angelou‘s I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings from its curriculum, citing their “controversial” nature.
In response, the “Feel It Still” rockers are donating free copies of those books to students affected by the ban.
“These titles are often considered staples for junior and senior English classes across the country,” PTM says in a statement. “We believe this decision is narrow-minded and un-patriotic, and we are not OK with it.”
The band adds that “if any student/parent in the Mat-Su Borough School District wants a copy of one or more of these books, we will mail them to you.”
For more info, you can email SticksandStones@PortugaltheMan.com.
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.