Portugal. the Man performing during Tito’s Vodka virtual festival

Tito’s Handmade Vodka Portugal. the Man is performing during Tito’s Made to Order, an online music festival hosted by Tito’s Handmade Vodka.
The “Feel It Still” rockers will take the virtual stage this Thursday, August 27. You can tune it starting at 8 p.m. ET via the Tito’s YouTube page and TitosVodka.com/Live.
“Music and festivals are a big part of our culture at Tito’s,” says Taylor Berry, VP of marketing at Tito’s Handmade Vodka. “So in their absence this year, we developed Tito’s Made to Order to celebrate the many cultures that make up the music and culinary scenes in America and their ability to connect, empower and unite communities across the country.”
As part of the festival, Tito’s is donating $100,000 to World Central Kitchen. Viewers will also have an opportunity to donate.
Meanwhile, Portugal. the Man just released a cover of the classic show tune “Tomorrow,” from the musical Annie. The recording will appear on the upcoming album At Home with the Kids, which will raise money for Save the Children.
