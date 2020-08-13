Portugal. the Man, Matt Maeson and more contributing to new children’s charity album
ABC/Image Group LAPortugal. the Man and Matt Maeson and more are getting kid-friendly for a new charity album.
Billboard reports that both artists are contributing songs to the upcoming 23-track album At Home with Kids, to benefit Save the Children.
Portugal. the Man’s track is called “Tomorrow,” while Maeson sings a tune called “Giants”.
“I’m excited and proud to have been given the opportunity to write and record a song that not only hopefully speaks to someone out there when things are crazy and uncertain, but also helps to raise money for an essential cause,” says Maeson.
“I love my three nephews who performed on this song with me,” he adds. “So whether it’s education, health or protection for kids in need, Save the Children is a super important presence in communities around the world and I’m grateful to help.”
Other artists participating Saint Motel‘s A/J Jackson, Sia and Chromeo.
At Home with Kids will be released on August 28.
By Andrea Tuccillo
