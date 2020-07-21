Portillo’s To Launch Own Delivery System, Now Hiring Drivers
A Chicago Staple, Portillo’s, has announced it is launching a delivery service and will be actively hiring drivers.
According to the Joliet Patch, Portillo’s will soon use delivery drivers to deliver select orders made through the restaurant’s website, portillos.com., and would bring “the true Portillo’s experience” to local residents’ doorsteps.
Portillo’s will be hiring several drivers for each of its 62 locations, which will account for hundreds of new jobs. Portillo’s will be cross-training the delivery drivers to also work in the restaurants where they are hired. To apply, Click HERE.
