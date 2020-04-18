Porch Piracy Spikes as Locked Down Residents Increase Online Spending
Apparently, online retail isn’t the only industry that’s thriving during the coronavirus pandemic.
Authorities say porch piracy has climbed to an all-time high.
While stay-at-home orders have caused most crime to drop, in cities all over the country, thieves have found gold mines on our porches, as more residents have taken to shopping online.
One of the reasons for the increase of delivery thefts is that drivers have been instructed to avoid touching doorknobs and gate handles, says Robert Arcos, the assistant chief of the Los Angeles Police Department. As a result, more packages are left in plain sight, rather than behind gates or inside screen doors.
Another reason: desperation. More people are suddenly impoverished than ever before. Desperate times can cause people to turn to desperate (even if criminal) measures. It’s not right. But it’s happening.
To avoid being ripped off, authorities advise that you track your expected deliveries online; and retrieve them from their porches as quickly as possible.
They’re also telling drivers to notify police if they believe they’re being followed. That’s a common practice for porch pirates, who wait for merchandise to be dropped off.
Authorities expect the sale of doorbell cameras to reach an all-time high, as well, as the crisis continues.