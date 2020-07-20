Popular Joliet Restaurant Temporarily Closes After Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19
A popular restaurant in Joliet has announce a temporary closure after an employee tested positive for Covid-19. Cemeno’s Pizza, 1630 Essington Rd, announced on Monday that an employee had tested positive for the coronavirus. The restaurant announced that the employee works in an administrative roll and does not serve customers and they have not been in the building since July 10th. They have also announced a professional deep cleaning company is already on the premises and is sanitizing their entire building. Cemeno’s is also requiring all staff to obtain Covid-19 tests at the restaurant’s expense and will remain closed until it is safe for staff and customers to return.