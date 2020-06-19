Popeyes Offering Free Chicken Sandwiches
A chicken sandwich sits on a table at a Popeyes as guests wait in line, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Kyle, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Chicken lovers rejoice. Popeyes is giving away free chicken sandwiches to customers for the rest of June. All customers have to do is download the fast food chain’s app and place an order directly from their local Popeyes for the first. After ordering 15-dollars or more worth of food, they will receive a coupon for a free sandwich, with their choice or spicy or regular. Prior app users are not eligible for the offer. Here’s the complete story from Delish.