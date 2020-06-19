      Weather Alert

Popeyes Offering Free Chicken Sandwiches

Jun 19, 2020 @ 6:38am
A chicken sandwich sits on a table at a Popeyes as guests wait in line, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Kyle, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Chicken lovers rejoice. Popeyes is giving away free chicken sandwiches to customers for the rest of June. All customers have to do is download the fast food chain’s app and place an order directly from their local Popeyes for the first. After ordering 15-dollars or more worth of food, they will receive a coupon for a free sandwich, with their choice or spicy or regular. Prior app users are not eligible for the offer. Here’s the complete story from Delish.

TAGS
Free Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Popeye's
Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
WCCQ On Demand
5 Things You'll Never See in Restaurants Again
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics