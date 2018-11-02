Popeyes Has You Covered For Thanksgiving

Putting together an entire Thanksgiving dinner is a lot of work, with preparations beginning days in advance. Then you must wake up at the crack of dawn on the big day to start the cooking. Who needs that?

Popeyes has heard your pleas for help and has you covered this year, taking care of the centerpiece of your meal.

The Louisiana Fast kitchen is cranking out flash-fried, 10-14 pound, cajun-spiced turkeys for only $50 through Thanksgiving. Some locations will even have them until Christmas. Here’s more from Delish.