Popeyes Fried Chicken Sandwich Made Fast Food History
A chicken sandwich sits on a table at a Popeyes as guests wait in line, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Kyle, Texas. After Popeyes added a crispy chicken sandwich to their fast-fast menu, the hierarchy of chicken sandwiches in America was rattled, and the supremacy of Chick-fil-A and others was threatened. It’s been a trending topic on social media, fans have weighed in with YouTube analyses and memes, and some have reported long lines just to get a taste of the new sandwich. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Popeyes had a huge winner on its hands last summer after releasing its Louisiana Kitchen fried chicken sandwich.
Besides launching the fried chicken sandwich wars, the meal made fast-food restaurant history.
Restaurant Brands International released figures on Monday showing a Popeyes sales boost of 34 percent during the fourth quarter. That’s something Jonathan Maze, executive editor of Restaurant Business magazine, says he couldn’t find proof of happening elsewhere.
RBI chief executive Jose Cil admitted on a conference call, “[We] have never seen the kind of guest response for a single product launch like the one we had for our Popeyes Chicken Sandwich.” Roy Gregory loves both the classic and spicy versions. Have you had the infamous Popeyes Chicken Sandwich yet? Here’s the complete story from Forbes.